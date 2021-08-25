The West Monroe – West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to host job fair on September 16th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the West Monroe – West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a trade and industry job fair at the West Monroe Convention Center.

The hiring event is free to the public and will last from noon to 5 PM.

The fair encourages individuals who are unemployed and underemployed to match with community businesses that are hiring in trades, building, manufacturing, construction, and related industry.

Although there will not be a fee for businesses attending the event, businesses are requested to donate a door prize to help in recruiting the general public and promote engagement at the hiring event.

For further information, please contact West Monroe -West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s Communications Director at kkelley@westmonroechamber.org or 318-325-1961.

For updates, please visit here.