MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrived to the 4200 block of Elm Street in an attempt to locate a burglary suspect. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Wilbert O. England walking away from a apartment building towards a deputy's unmarked patrol unit.

As England approached the unit and noticed a deputy inside of the vehicle, he turned away placing his right hand under his jacket. According to deputies, they attempted to speak with England and he refused to show his right hand.