FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will give out COVID-19 vaccinations and the Pfizer booster shot on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. The vaccines will include the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

The event will take place from 9 AM to 6 PM. For anyone who will like to reserve a time for their vaccine shots, please call 318-376-9108.