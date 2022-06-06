WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Justice Department, crime is higher in the summer except for the month of December. Therefore, the West Monroe Police Department has implemented more officers to patrol the streets to continue to keep the city safe.

West Monroe Police Officers work around the clock each day of the year to keep our citizens and visitors safe inside the City of West Monroe. Our officers and our Street Crimes Unit have worked side by side and have removed multiple illegal drugs from the streets of our city. In the past 48 hours we have been able to recover the following:

53 Grams of Methamphetamine

651.8 Grams of Marijuana

1 Gram of Crack Cocaine

1 Pint of Promethazine

23 Suboxone Strips

1 Ecstasy Pill

1 Semi-Automatic Assault Weapon

1 Stolen Gun

$1,200 Stolen Merchandise

$7,286 Cash