The West Monroe Convention Center to host Community Hiring Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Community Hiring Fair will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center on June 21. The event will be open to the public from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Thanks to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Monroe, the event is free for the community.

United Way NELA 211 is offering a free texting option to the public.

For more information about the event, individuals can text the keyword NELAOPPORTUNITY to 898-211.

If your business is interested in hiring, please contact West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Communications Director, Kristopher Kelley, at 318-325-1961 or kkelley@westmonroechamber.org.