‘The Voice’ to air all-new live remote broadcasts starting tonight and on NBC 10

(NBC) — Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and “Saturday Night Live” have all made the adjustment to doing shows remotely because of the coronavirus. Tonight, the time has come for “The Voice” to experience shows at a “social distance.”

Carson Daly is still going to be on “The Voice” stage tonight, he’s just not going to have any company.

“Blake and I are both in the middle of nowhere. He’s in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma. I’m in the middle of nowhere Montana,” says Kelly Clarkson.

John legend’s in Los Angeles, so is Nick Jonas, but they’ll all gather remotely for the show’s playoff round.

Clarkson adds, “Everything’s done a little bit differently, but it’s going to be, I think cool. because it is what it is.”

Producers had to ship a bunch of gear not only to the coaches, but to all the contestants as well.

Contestant Todd Tilghman on “Team Blake” says, “I was like, holy crap, I cannot do … and I’m actually fairly but not that savvy, you know?”

Contestants did get help setting up the equipment for what will be at home performances minus the voice stage.

“I would love to have that crowd to feed that energy, but it’s not so bad. I think it’ll work out fine,” remarks Tilghman.

Maybe because Todd Tilghman has his own crowd — 8 kids.

“We have a built-in audience, hahahaha,” quips Tilghman.

But it’s the audience around the country singers will play to tonight. Viewer votes help to decide which of 17 artists will be among the nine to advance.

Clarkson says, “I know we’re coming from your living room, but, that level of vulnerability and that level of, I can do this, that shows managers, talent agents, everybody out there, man you can throw anything at this kid and they can handle it!”

Meaning tonight’s unique round of “The Voice”— may count more than ever.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 7 p.m., followed by an all-new “Songland” at 9 p.m., with Martina McBride

About “The Voice”

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.