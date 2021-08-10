The Urban League of Louisiana hosts virtual Listen and Learn tour

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 17, The Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus are coming to Monroe for the virtual Listen and Learn tour.

According to the Urban League of Louisiana, this tour is conducted annually by the Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus as an opportunity for intimate and honest dialogue about issues impacting African American communities across the state.

Community participants will have the opportunity to hear highlights from the most recent legislative session and engage with each other about your experiences and opinions on key topics that impact African Americans in Louisiana.

Courtsey; Jonathan Barnes (Urban League of Louisiana)

The input and discussion from this session will inform future legislation and advocacy efforts as well as guide the Urban League of Louisiana’s ongoing priorities.

Anyone interested in attending can register at urbanleaguela.org/socialjustice/ .