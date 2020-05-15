The United Way of Northeast Louisiana launches “Food for our Friends”

As Unemployment numbers continue to climb nationwide the United Way of Northeast Louisiana is looking to help those suddenly without a job.

They are launching Food for our Friends to help those who have experienced a sudden income loss and don’t normally rely on resources like a food pantry.



Approved applicants receive a box of food, produce, and a grocery gift card.

United way President, Janet Durden, says she sees this as an opportunity to give back to working people as they’re the ones who’ve spent their lives helping others.

“So these are hardworking people and they’ve always had a job. But right now they’ve been furloughed, they’ve lost income and they applied and we are so honored to get to share some food with them,” says United way president Janet Durden.

The United Way is partnering with Entergy, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Robertson produce, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, the Rotary Club, Pecanland Mall, and the city of Ruston to make the donations possible. If you would like to donate or apply for assistance call 211 or visit UnitedWayNELA.org/friends.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.