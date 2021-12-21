The Union Parish Public Library welcomes a military hero home for the holidays

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The holiday season is a special time of the year. Many people return home from near and far to spend time with their loved ones. Dakota Dodd of Union Parish returned home for Christmas to do just that and a little something extra.

Dodd is a United States Marine and was stationed at Parris Island for basic training. He then went to Meade, Maryland for communications training and will be stationed at Parris Island as a Marine photographer after the holidays.

While home he stopped by the Union Parish Public Library where he was formerly an intern and read “A Soldiers Night Before Christmas” to the children who were in attendance on Monday.

The library posted the video of Dodd reading to the children and thanking him for his service as they were excited to have him back if only just for a moment.

As a marine photographer, he will cover humanitarian missions, training exercises, crime scenes and possible combat situations.