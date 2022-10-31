WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns, 53 yards long on the ground.

The (8-1)Farmers will prepare to face off against the (8-0) Carroll Bulldogs for the 3A district championship title. Farmers Trayvion Holly says the team is playing with a chip on their shoulder for the upcoming weekend matchup.



“We came in with a chip on the shoulder because last week’s game that wasn’t us playing. We know we have to get better each week that’s our goal on the board,” says Holly.

After securing the win in the week nine match-up with Wossman. Trayvion continues with what is next for the team, as they approach week 10 of high school football.

“The district championships against Carroll, We going to show those guys and they’re pretty good. I don’t think they’ve lost the game, so we will be the first,” says Holly.

Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs will face off Friday, November 4th, kick off set for 7 p.m.