The Union County Sheriff’s Department speaks out on recent scam activities against citizens

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department speaks out on recent scam activity against Union County citizens. According to the department, there have been scammers calling citizens while representing themselves as law enforcement officers or other enforcement authorities.

Scammers are demanding victims to purchase money cards to pay their “fines” to keep from being arrested or telling citizens that they have a warrant. The Union County Sheriff’s Department gave some instructions and advice to not become a victim to the scammers.