The Union County Sheriff’s Department speaks out on recent scam activities against citizens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department speaks out on recent scam activity against Union County citizens. According to the department, there have been scammers calling citizens while representing themselves as law enforcement officers or other enforcement authorities.

Scammers are demanding victims to purchase money cards to pay their “fines” to keep from being arrested or telling citizens that they have a warrant. The Union County Sheriff’s Department gave some instructions and advice to not become a victim to the scammers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories