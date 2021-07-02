The Twin Cities Get Ready for the Holiday Weekend

Saturday will be a busy day in the Twin Cities as both Monroe and West Monroe are planning events surrounding the 4th of July Holiday.

Starting bright and early at 8 a.m. the Flying Tiger Brewery is hosting the Firecracker 5K around parts of downtown Monroe.

That will be followed up with food trucks lining Antique Alley in West Monroe starting at 11 a.m. Adding on in West Monroe, the town will have live music popping up all day around some of the towns bars, capped off musically with a performance by Cowboy Mouth right outside the Flying Heart Brewery.

The night will culminate with fireworks on the Ouachita River that can be viewed by both sides of the river. Those will be lit off starting at 9 p.m off of Endom Bridge.

The bridge will be closed to both foot and car traffic starting at 8 p.m. as crews set up the fireworks.