The South Arkansas Arts Center hosts artist reception for 2019 membership showcase

El Dorado, Ark. (11/27/19)— The South Arkansas Arts Center’s (SAAC) Visual Art Committee will host an artist reception on December 3 from 5:30-7 P.M. in the Merkle and Price galleries.

This reception marks the opening day of the 2019 Membership Show that runs through December 19. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

The members of SAAC will fill the galleries with a myriad of works including acrylics, charcoal, glasswork, graphite, oils, pastels, photography, sculpture, and watercolor.

Every year, this exhibition allows SAAC members the opportunity to display and sell their work in a non-competitive environment.

For more information on the exhibit, the reception, or the SAAC in general, click here.