“The Sound of Murder” coming to the Strauss Theatre

WEST MONROE, La. (1/28/2020) — A new comical production is coming to the Strauss Theatre!

“The Sound of Murder” takes place at radio station WMDR in the 1940’s, when a murder mystery takes place, but it’s full of drama and plenty of laughs. There are many twists and turns in this interactive theatre experience.

It’s $50 per ticket and includes dinner service with drinks, beer and wine included. A perfect gift to get your loved one right before Valentine’s Day!

Doors open at 6pm on February 14th and you can purchase your tickets at www.strausstc.com

