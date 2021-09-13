The son of an Arkansas fire chief and fire captain is killed in an ATV accident.

ARKANSAS, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Both parents ended up being the first responders at their child’s crash scene.

A tragic end for this 9th grader who once dreamed of becoming a firefighter. And now this is how the Milo Fire Department remembers JT Peters.

“I just can’t talk….JT was full of life. He was always the life of the training, everytime he was out here doing the training or having a meeting JT was here. He wanted to be a firefighter and we were just waiting for his 18th birthday.” Says assistant chief for the Milo Fire Department, Mike Rowe.

13-year-old JT Peters, who was just one week away from his 14th birthday, died in an ATV accident on Sunday September 12th right on state hwy 189 and County Rd 495.. in Ashley county.

His death has shocked his family who can’t believe this young man is gone.

“He was always crawling all over the trucks, wide open and full of energy. and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna remember him that way.” Says assistant chief for milo fire department, Tim Menapace.

JT was the son of the fire chief of the Milo Fire Department and his mom the captain of the department who were also the first responders at the accident. His roots run deep in this building over his 13 year.. and which everybody was family to him.

“That’s how we’re gonna remember him, his passion and his desire to be a firefighter like us and like his dad and his mother, and help everybody.” Says Rowe.

Becoming a firefighter was his lifelong dream but the thing that everybody will remember about JT is his personality. He lit up every room he walked into.

A young man who will never be forgotten.

Donations for funeral expenses can be made to Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home in Hamburg at

(870)853-5252 at 302 Lincoln St Hamburg AR 71646– They will be taking direct donations there by Cash, Card or check. All donations will go to the Funeral expenses first then to the Headstone second and whatever is left will go to the family.