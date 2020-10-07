The Salvation Army is looking for kettle bell volunteers for holiday fundraiser

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — “Here at the Salvation Army, our bell ringing season is about to start and as mostly everyone knows, it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Cpt. Jerry Casey, Salvation Army.

In past years, the Salvation Army will hire bell ringers, but it turns out to be a tremendous expense, making this year volunteer based.

“We are desperately in need of families who want to come and ring a bell,” said Casey.

To ensure safety of both the volunteer and someone donating, the Salvation Army is ready with COVID-19 protocol.

“We’re gonna wipe the kettle every time somebody touches it, we’re gonna have masks, we’ll have gloves and aprons–throw away aprons and we’ll have hand sanitizer…we will be so safe at the kettles,” said Casey.

Captain Casey also says you can stand more than 6 feet away from the kettle to allow for social distancing.

“You don’t have to do it the whole day, just a couple of hours. you know we have different two hour periods, three hours periods…or you could take the whole eight house period and break it up amongst two or three of your friends, you know you do it and then they come and they take over and it would be wonderful, said Casey.

To volunteer, you can call the Salvation Army at 318-325-1755 and ask for Wayne.