The SAAC releases the cast for “Steel Magnolias”

EL DORADO, Ar. (KARD/KTVE)- Director Tripp Phillips of the South Arkansas Arts Center has announced the cast for Steel Magnolias. Phillips, the play’s director, confirmed that auditions were held last week at the SAAC, and featured a broad array of incredibly talented women auditioning.

“We had almost 30 ladies come out for the auditions, and I could have cast the play successfully several times over,” enthused Phillips. “It’s a compliment to El Dorado and the Union County area that there are so many talented people around – and that they are enthusiastic to share their talents and time with the wonderful South Arkansas Arts Center.”

Selected for the six-member ensemble cast are Abby Cate as Truvy Jones. Kaila Emery plays Annelle Depuy-Desoto. Elva Melillo plays Clairee Belcher. Haley Phillips is M’Lynn Eatenton. Lainey Walthall will be playing the role of Shelby Eatenton. Debbie Strickland plays Ouiser Boudreaux.

Steel Magnolias is sponsored by Murphy USA. It will be presented at the South Arkansas Arts Center July 17-20 and 24-27.

Tickets go on sale, beginning June 1st at saac-arts.org or by calling 870-862-5474. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.