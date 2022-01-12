The Ruston Cultural District calls all local artists for their new art initiative “Puppy Project”

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – This project is an extension of the popular “Bulldog Project” , a public exhibition that launched in September 2018.

The “Puppy Project” will feature fifty miniature bulldog statues that will be used as a canvas for local artists on a first come, first serve basis.

Eligible area artists are invited to enhance one of the fifty miniature solid molded bulldogs for a silent auction event.

“Obviously bulldogs are special to Ruston because of Louisiana tech, that’s kind of our thing.” Says Main Street Director & Community Coordinator of the city of Ruston, Amy Stegall.

“So yeah, we encourage everybody to get out and see those. It’s a great photo opportunity, and fun thing to do with your kids and family, so if you want to take the opportunity, it’s really fun.” Says Stegall.

Artists will receive 50% of sale proceeds. The remaining funds will support future events and programs in the Ruston Cultural District. Must be 16+ to enter.

For question or more information, contact culturaldistrict@ruston.org or call RCD President Amy Stegall at 318-251-8647