WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– PAWS of Northeast Louisiana is an all volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the number of animals euthanized at the local shelter each year and encouraging the positive interaction between pets and people.

Throughout the year PAWS and different organizations come together to fundraise money to help the organization with animals that need to be adopted. Since it’s officially the first day of summer PAWS and Underdogs held a fundraiser called “The Dog Days of Summer” where people can enjoy Underdogs food and purchase an ID tag for their pet.