The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest for the August 15th Swartz Storage burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a burglary of a storage unit at the Swartz Storage.

According to the arrest report, deputies obtained video evidence that revealed the burglary that took place on the morning of August 15, 2021 involved two suspects. The video showed a white male and white female committing the offense with a large tattoo on the woman’s upper thigh assisting the deputies to identify 28-year-old Sarah Louise Sykes as one of the suspects.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Sykes was located by the deputies at a local residence and confessed her involvement in the offense.

After deputies informed Sykes that she was under arrest, she requested to bring her black backpack with her since it contained her personal items.

Sykes later confessed that the backpack had heroin inside of it. Deputies searched the backpack and found a clear plastic bag that contained two pieces of folded paper containing white powder. Approximately 20 syringes were found with the controlled substance.

Sykes was charged with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.