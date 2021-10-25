The OscarMayer Wiernermobile will be at multiple Mac’s Fresh Market locations from November 5th to November 7th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The OscarMayer Wiernermobile will be at multiple Mac’s Fresh Market locations from Friday, November 5, 2021, to Sunday, November 7, 2021. The following list will consist of the day, location, and time the OscarMayer Wienermobile will make its appearance at a store location:

Friday, November 5th, the Wienermobile will be at the Monroe locations on 1427 Winnsboro Road (10 AM – 1 PM) and 520 Lincoln Road (2 PM – 5 PM).

Saturday, November 6th, the Wienermobile will be at the Olla location on 4755 Main Street from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Saturday, November 6th, the Wienermobile will travel to the Columbia location on 17105 Highway 165 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Sunday, November 7th, the Wienermobile will be at the West Monroe locations 1530 Arkansas Road (10 AM to 1 PM) and 106 Cheniere Drew Road (2 PM to 5 PM).

Everyone is welcomed to come view the Wienermobile.