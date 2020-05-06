The Murder Hornet: What does it mean for the ArkLaMiss?

(05/06/20) The latest topic to swarm social media in 2020 has been the murder hornet.

“The more common name that is used is the Asian Giant Hornet” Dr. Kristen Healy, Entomologist at the LSU AgCenter in Baton Rouge said.

Despite the omninous nickname, a sting from this bug is not necessarily lethal.

“It is very similar to getting stung by another bee or a wasp” Healy said.

Folks usually prone to reactions from stings are the most vulnerable.

“That is usually where most of that mortality from this wasp would occur, is people that have allergies to those types of stings” Healy said.

But the name has its origin somewhere, as the hornet’s main food source is honey bees.

“They can bring a hive down pretty quickly, within a couple hours or so, so that’s what really concerning from a beekeepers perspective” Ted Miller of Hill Country Beekeepers said.

So, are there any yet in the ArkLaMiss?

“I’m not aware of any confirmed sighting of these hornets in Northeast Louisiana” Miller said.

While there is a chance they could make it here, the ArkLaMiss’ climate and ecosystem may play in the bees and our favors.

“It’s very hard to say, it’s hard to predict at this point. It is such a small number of cases that have been documented up in upper Washington state. We do have a climate that is suitable for the hornet, we have other factors that, you know, they’re ground nesting. We also have high water table, fire ants” Healy said.

And don’t be fooled by imposters. The native Cicada Killer looks similar to the hornet, and is usually much less harmful to humans and bees.

“It’s also very large, it’s also very colorful, and similar coloration to the asian giant hornet, but there are a lot of differences between the two” Healy said.

The hornet is a social inset, meaning they have a single queen. They usually lay their eggs in the Spring, with the colony seeing rapid growth during the Summer and Fall.