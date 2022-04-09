MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Muffler Shop of Monroe planned a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser for Saturday, April 9, 2022. According to their Facebook page, the business held a ‘Full Blown Pink’ car show to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Registration was scheduled from 8 a.m. until Noon.
The car show categories included:
- 2000 – Up Muscle.
- 60s Muscle.
- 70s Muscle.
- Open Class.
- Custom Street Rod.
- Rat Rod.
- Import Class.
- Pre-80s Trucks.
- 80s & Up Trucks.
- Work In Progress Trucks.
- Most Club Participants.
- Best Ford.
- Best Chevy.
- Best Dodge.
- Best In Show.
- Most Bling.
- Best Engine.
- Best Paint.
- Best Wheels.
- Fastest Tires.
- Best Interior.
- Farthest Traveled.
Registration was $35 and the first 50 participants received a swag bag. For more information contact Keith Parker of the Muffler Shop. The Muffler Shop is located at 2603 Washington Street.