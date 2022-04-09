MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Muffler Shop of Monroe planned a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser for Saturday, April 9, 2022. According to their Facebook page, the business held a ‘Full Blown Pink’ car show to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Registration was scheduled from 8 a.m. until Noon.

The car show categories included:

  • 2000 – Up Muscle.
  • 60s Muscle.
  • 70s Muscle.
  • Open Class.
  • Custom Street Rod.
  • Rat Rod.
  • Import Class.
  • Pre-80s Trucks.
  • 80s & Up Trucks.
  • Work In Progress Trucks.
  • Most Club Participants.
  • Best Ford.
  • Best Chevy.
  • Best Dodge.
  • Best In Show.
  • Most Bling.
  • Best Engine.
  • Best Paint.
  • Best Wheels.
  • Fastest Tires.
  • Best Interior.
  • Farthest Traveled.

Registration was $35 and the first 50 participants received a swag bag. For more information contact Keith Parker of the Muffler Shop. The Muffler Shop is located at 2603 Washington Street.

Photo courtesy of The Muffler Shop Facebook page