MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Muffler Shop of Monroe planned a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser for Saturday, April 9, 2022. According to their Facebook page, the business held a ‘Full Blown Pink’ car show to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Registration was scheduled from 8 a.m. until Noon.

The car show categories included:

2000 – Up Muscle.

60s Muscle.

70s Muscle.

Open Class.

Custom Street Rod.

Rat Rod.

Import Class.

Pre-80s Trucks.

80s & Up Trucks.

Work In Progress Trucks.

Most Club Participants.

Best Ford.

Best Chevy.

Best Dodge.

Best In Show.

Most Bling.

Best Engine.

Best Paint.

Best Wheels.

Fastest Tires.

Best Interior.

Farthest Traveled.

Registration was $35 and the first 50 participants received a swag bag. For more information contact Keith Parker of the Muffler Shop. The Muffler Shop is located at 2603 Washington Street.