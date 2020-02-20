The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway juveniles

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles.

Authorities say they are trying to locate Shonda L. Fee, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a green jacket, black & gold leggings, Black & gold slippers with a nike logo.

Shonda Fee is 15-years-old, 5 Foot 2 Inches tall, approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shonda L. Fee (Courtesy MPD)

The other missing juvenile is Alanah Jones, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a white ruffled shirt with flowers, blue jeans and sneakers.

Alanah Jones is 17-years-old, 5 Foot 8 Inches tall, approximately 263 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alanah C. Jones (Courtesy MPD)

It’s unknown what area or areas the two may frequent as they are not from this area but it is believed they are traveling together.

If you’ve seen or know of the two missing juveniles whereabouts please contact the Monroe Police Department @ (318)329-2600.

Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated

