The Monroe Police Department are seeking help to find two shooting suspects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are seeking help to find two suspects in a shooting that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4205 Elm Street, and on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the same location.

One of the suspects is 22-year-old Brandon Robinson who is wanted for the September 20th shooting. Robinson has an active warrant for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Firearm-Free Zone, Violation of a Protective Order, and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.

As for 17-year-old Cortavious Brandley, he is wanted for the August 7th shooting. He has an active warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Firearm Free Zone, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Illegally use of Dangerous Weapons.

Both suspects are known to be located in the Booker T. Community on the east side of Monroe.

If you have information, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 (CASH), Facebook, or through the P3 mobile application on your cell phone.