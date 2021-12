MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the Masur Museum of Arts will host a three-part Jewish heritage film series at the Monroe Civic Center Convention Center, Louisiana Room. The event will begin at 5:30 PM and the film will be The Rape of Europa.

A panel discussion will take place after the film screening with panelists Dr. Saul Zalesch and Dr. Bryan Zygmont. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jana Giles.