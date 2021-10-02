The Louisiana Health System will charge employees with unvaccinated spouses a monthly premium of $200 starting in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Health System are adding pressure to unvaccinated Louisiana residents.

According to Ochsner Health, they have informed their employees that a monthly premium of $200 will be charged to them if a spouse or domestic partner under an Ochsner health plan is not vaccinated.

All Ochsner Health employees must be vaccinated by October 29 to keep their jobs.

As of now, the COVID vaccine fee will begin in 2022 and could deduct nearly $2,400 yearly from the employees’ paycheck.

