MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health to host a Flu Vaccination Event on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The event will take place on 1650 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. The event will last from Noon until 4 PM.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the event is free and open to the public. All participants are encouraged to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.