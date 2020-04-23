The local floral industry feels the backlash of COVID-19 as popular events are being canceled

EL DORADO, AR (4/22/20)– Before you stop and smell the roses, this is a time of uncertainty for flower shops. The local floral industry is feeling the backlash of COVID-19 as popular events are being canceled all the way through the summer.

“Even though we haven’t spent the money upfront for those events, we definitely won’t make the money because those events are being cancelled,” said Rexayn Tribble, Owner of All About Flowers.

Rexayn Tribble says spring time is their money maker. Usually, the season allows them to make enough money from events to help carry them through the summer.

“You can pay your bills off with happy birthday’s, get well soon, and happy anniversary. That’s paying your bills. However, as far as making money, saving money, or trying to get ahead, those are your events,” said Tribble.

Those events include proms, graduations, weddings, and banquets, many of which have already been cancelled or postponed. However, COVID-19 has not stopped “All about flowers” from spreading joy throughout El Dorado. The flower shop is doing free deliveries to nursing homes so the residents know someone is thinking about them while they can’t have visitors.

“So they don’t understand why their daughters not coming or why their son isn’t bringing them lunch every Thursday. So we’ve really reached out and started a campaign to deliver to those people and to say “hey, thinking about you. Be there as soon as I can,” said Tribble.

Free deliveries will also be available for any medical staff and hospitals. While business may not be blooming like usual, Tribble says she’s thankful for the community and their support. She says the community has made it possible for them to stay open and to keep all her staff.