The latest on the boating incident in Sterlington along with safety tips to keep you safe while boating

STERLINGTON, La (7/29/19) – Investigators say the two who died in Sunday’s boat incident were 72-year old Margaret Davis and 55-year-old Michelle Davis.

Deputies say they were not wearing life vests when their boat overturned. One other person in the boat was able to make it safely to shore

It started off as just a normal Sunday evening for three people out fishing and boating in lake Bartholomew. Police say it quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Yesterday around 1:30 we received at 9-1-1 call from bayou drive, about a boating accident. Three individuals were in an aluminum boat fishing on the cut-off. said Mike Tubb, Sheriff Morehouse Parish Sheriff Department. One of the individuals was able to make it to shore when he made it to sore he didn’t see the other two occupants in the boat.”

This is the 12th boating deadly accident this year in the state.

Wildlife agents say by having on the proper safety gear, it lowers the risk of drowning for you and those with you on the water.

“If you can’t swim its important that you wear your life jacket. said LT. Wayne Parker, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division. Everybody swimming ability is different but when you’re in a vessel and you got the conditions of the water and possible loading conditions it may be involved you want to make sure you wear your life jacket.

Police say the two people who drowned were not wearing life vests.

Sheriff Tubbs says everyone using a boat needs to be cautious of and wear the proper safety gear.

“It’s just another safety measure to protect life, which is so precious. We just want to stress people just be careful you know and take advantage of those things that are there for our own good,” Tubbs added.

Deputies say don’t put too many people or things in your boat.

An overloaded boat can easily capsize or simply sink.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be having a boat safety class on August 10th at the Monroe office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.