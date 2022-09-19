WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, on Sunday to win their first W.N.B.A. championship.

The Aces’ victory also makes for an even greater year in women’s basketball for South Carolina fans, who still cheer on Gamecocks program legend Wilson. South Carolina beat Connecticut in April for the NCAA women’s title behind Aliyah Boston, who is expected to be the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick in 2023.

After serving as Assistant Coach for the San Antonio Spurs in the N.B.A Becky Hammon becomes first rookie coach to win a WNBA title.

Chelsea Gray finished with 20 points, and was named WNBA Finals M.V.P. Riquana “Bay Bay” Williams came off the bench and added some late-game heroics.

Aces finish game four 78-71 winning the series 3-1.

A’ja Wilson, the 2022 MVP, finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas earned her second consecutive triple-double marking the first player in the WNBA to do so. Thomas scored (11 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds) but it wasn’t enough to keep the Connecticut Sun alive in the series.