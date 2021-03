KTVE/KARD (03/03/21)— The Jim Taylor dealership kicked off its 7th annual memorial sales event in honor of the late Jim Taylor.

Every year the company chooses a local non-profit organization to donate a portion of their proceeds back to.

Tanya Pesek says this year they chose the Salvation Army and Desiard Street Shelter. She says they chose these two organizations because they work together to face some of the same issues in the community.