The Hub Music Hall is closing

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 6, 2022, The Hub Music Hall has announced the establishment will be closing immediately due to financial issues. The venue/restaurant has hosted numerous events from concerts and weddings to karaoke and church services.

The announcement released by the venue states, “Covid hit. We were ‘too new of a business to qualify for any of the PPP loans. Once it hit us like it did, we could have done anything in the world to get back on our feet. But in all honesty, we could not continue to fork out money from our own pockets any longer,” The Hub Music Hall stated.