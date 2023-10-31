GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Health Foundation mobile health unit is offering free healthcare to the Grambling community.

Grambling resident Carl Pearson says this program is what residents need in rural areas.

“I think that, it is excellent that we have it because we need it for the senior citizens.”

The Health Hut offers services, such as vaccinations, check-ups, preventive screenings, and health advice at no cost.

“I would do it because I’m getting into shape now. So, if I need them, I will call them,” Pearson said.

The mobile unit is funded by the Lincoln Health Foundation, and aims to improve the health and well-being of the most vulnerable. Pearson says these services are vital, especially for senior citizens.

“If they can not get out and make their doctor’s appointment, the only thing I think they will need is their phone number, so they can call them, so they can come to their home and take care of the health problems they have.”

Citizens with health concerns can contact The Health Hut to schedule a doctor’s appointment.

“I wish we could get it by the federal government and the president of The United States to sign a law that we have all over the world,” Pearson explained.

To book an appointment, call (318) 245-4555 or click here.