WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Gypsy Vanner Horse Society event took place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center as part of their tour event

Their mission is to bring honor, recognition and better understanding of the Gypsy Vanner Horses.

This year, hundreds of competitors participated over the weekend from April 9th to the 10th.

Judges looked for certain gates where the horses and their riders had to follow the judge’s queues.

The Gypsy Vanner horses are known for being strong, intelligent, and athletic with excellent endurance.

The Gypsy Vanner Horse Society’s next tour event will be in Texas.