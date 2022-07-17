GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program mourns the loss of Cedric Skinner.

Skinner, a native of Oberlin, La., was a former standout running back at Oberlin High School and played at Grambling State University. He led Oberlin to the semifinals of the state playoffs in 2010 before going on to play three seasons at GSU.

During his senior year at Oberlin, Skinner was voted the Offensive Player of the Year in 1A by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and set the state’s single-season rushing record. He finished that season with 3,437 yards and 47 touchdowns.

While at Grambling State, Skinner played for former head coach Doug Williams.

“He was a running back that ran hard and made you remember him,” Williams said. “We are praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Skinner appeared in 26 games, amassing 809 rushing yards, along with 56 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns from 2012-2014 at Grambling State.

In addition to playing at Grambling State, Skinner played his final collegiate season at the University of Arkansas in Monticello (UAM) in 2015.

He recorded 73 rushing yards in six games, along with 34 receiving yards, at UAM.