GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State hosted Alcorn State for its second to last Southwestern Athletic Conference game before the tournament in November.

Both Grambling and Alcorn were scoreless through the first half of the game. In the first 15 minutes of the match, the lady tigers had five goal kicks with two on goal Alcorn State had four goal kicks with four shots on goal.

Top of the second half, at the 47-minute mark a yellow card was called on GSU Tanzanea Villacis. The penalty kick was taken by Alcorn State’s Emily Serrato and kicks into the goal.

Later in the 83rd minute, a foul on Alcorn State Mikayla Duncan GSU would be granted the penalty kick, taken by Imogen Fowler and she kicks into the goal to tie it up at one.

Grambling had three more shot attempts but no one got into the goal to break the tie

Grambling State and Alcorn State match would finish in a draw.

Next up for the Lady Tigers, they welcome Chicago State for a two-game match.

Thursday, October 20, and Saturday, October 22nd kick off at 4 pm and 11 am.