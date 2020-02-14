THE GIFT OF LIFE: Mardi Gras krewe honors memory of organ donor and 1-year-old recipient

MONROE, LA (02/13/20)– The Louisiana Organ Procurement Organization is hosting it’s second annual Krewe de Life Mardi Gras Ball. This year’s queen is in memory of a 1-year-old liver recipient and the king is the legacy of a hero who was a donor. Both families say they are beyond grateful for the Monroe OPO and hope their stories will encourage others to become donors.



Donating organs can be the ultimate gift but yet one of the hardest to give. However, for Matthew Cameron the decision was easy.



“He was a believer in you couldn’t take things with you once you were gone and he wanted to help somebody else,” said Patricia Cameron, Matthew’s wife.

According to the Organ Procurement Organization in 2019, 233 Louisiana donors saved the lives of over 700 patients. However, over 2,000 women, men, and children are still on the waiting list.

“Our boys know that’s what we will all do as a family. They will follow by his example and we would just encourage others to do the same,” said Cameron.

The Bostick family waited and prayed for a call about a transplant, fearing it would never come.

“She was at a point where she only had a couple of months to live without an organ donation,” said Chase Bostick, Emmy’s father.

However, on April 1st, 2019 the wait ended. 8-month-old Emmy Bostick’s was blessed with a liver.

“[she] Started talking, started moving, she was just so sick beforehand that she kind of laid there. It just really brought life to her that she didn’t have before,” said Jourdan Bostick, Emmy’s mother.



The transplant gave Jourdan and Chase 9 extra months with baby Emmy. On January 4th, 2020 Emmy died of bacterial phenomena, nothing to do with the transplant.



“She was very loving and playful. She was just full of life,” said Jourdan.

The Bostick family knows donating organs is a sacrifice, but it’s a life-saving gift that makes you a hero in their eyes.

“If you don’t bring awareness then our lives would have been a lot different. It saves people’s lives,” said Chase.

You can buy tickets to the ball and find more information HERE.