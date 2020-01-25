The Food Bank of NELA raised money for those who struggle with hunger

MONROE, LA (01/25/20)– The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana held its 4th annual Empty Bowls event at ULM.



This event is to raise awareness for hunger and raise money to provide assistance to those who struggle with hunger in the community. Local artist hand made and sold 450 bowls to those who attended. In addition, 21 local restaurants served their signature dishes, there was a silent auction, live music, and kid-friendly activities. Food Bank officials say since the event sold out of tickets it shows that community cares.

“It feels really good to know that this many people in the community want to support the foodbank and think that this is a worthy cause. Its a really good feeling,” said Sarah Hoffman, The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.



The Empty Bowls event is the food bank’s largest fundraising event of the year. This year there were about 700 people who attended.