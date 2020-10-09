The first “St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run” raised over $26,000

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The “St. Jude in the Twin Cities” run was suppose to kick off tomorrow, but thanks to Hurricane Delta it’s been moved online. Locals realized there wasn’t a race specifically for St. Jude in West Monroe, so they created one, making this is the first year of the St. Jude in the Twin Cities. These runners raised over $26,000. Runners were able to pick up their packets and bibs today so they can still run, separately, for St.Jude kids.

“We need to do our part of the twin cities and support those kids here, let them know that we love them, that we are here for them, and that we are running for them. We saw that need and we went out to the community and the response was incredible,” said Ashlie Hennessy, board member of St. Jude in the Twin Cities.

St Jude officials say they will be hosting another race next year. They encourage all the runners to post on social media after they run using the hashtag #SJTC2020.