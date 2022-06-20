WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Speedy Eats has developed an automated, standalone kitchen to serve high-quality meals for walk-up, drive-thru, and delivery. These units will allow food service operators to increase their cash flow and profitability while delivering a seamless and convenient customer experience. This will be the first fully automated drive-thru kitchen designed to be placed in a parking lot, opening up a whole new category of food service opportunities.

Each kitchen has a warming system and fridge, and is designed to carry multiple types of entrees served either hot or cold, along with side items and beverages. Food is stored in individual, airtight enclosures and cooked in a convection oven, with expiration dates closely monitored.

Within the next eighteen to thirty months the entire Speedy Eats team is looking to expand not only in Louisiana but nation wide as well.