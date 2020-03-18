The Fabric Shop in Ruston shares ideas to keep the kids occupied while at home

RUSTON, La (03/18/20) — Coronavirus isn’t shutting down every business. Rather it’s allowing businesses to go with the flow and change the way they cater to customers.

“We have a lot of programs scheduled, that we’re getting to postpone…and that’s okay. We’ll postpone them, that’s not a problem,” said Louise Adams, Owner of The Fabric Shop in Ruston.

To do that, The Fabric Shop in Ruston is giving away craft packages to kids at home needing something to do.

“We have coordinating fabrics in packages, can you see those? With beautiful coordinating fabrics,” said Adams. When you walk into the fabric shop and come to the front desk, you’ll find the stack of fabric bags ready to pick up for free.

“Mom can come to get them for each of her children that she has at home. Grandma–if grandmother is taking care of the children, she can come to pick them out,” said Adams.

Adams says the kids can cut up the fabric and sew them together or use it for other art projects. “It’s an art creation. Mother and grandmother needs to be taking this opportunity…you’ve got children at home. Teach them. Bake a cake, teach them to sew, go play outside,” said Adams.

The shop is also giving away pillowcase kits if kids don’t want the fabric package as a craft. Adams says it doesn’t matter how the kids use the fabric, it’s just something she put together to keep the kids occupied while out of school.

“You may be surprised at how creative children can be,” said Adams. If your kids do something with the craft package, you can post it on social media with #TheFabricShopofRuston and the shop might even post it on their Facebook page!