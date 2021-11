EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the El Dorado School District lifted its mask mandate during a special meeting. With their COVID-19 positive numbers trending down and the positivity rate below 8 percent, the El Dorado School District felt that lifting the mask mandate necessary.

Although the mask mandate is lifted, numbers will be monitored and if the positive cases rise, the board could reconsider the mask mandate. For now, masks are recommended but not required.