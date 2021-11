MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On November 19th, the Community Dance Company had their first rehearsals for the season.

After production had been on hold for an entire year due to the pandemic, this dance company is ready to start dancing again and be part of the community once again. Founder Marilyn Cox says this non profit organization is so much more than her teaching boys and girls how to dance, she uses this program to mentor kids in becoming well rounded individuals.