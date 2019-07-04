The city of Sterlington honors Sgt. David Elahi three years after his tragic death

STERLINGTON, La (7/3/19) – Three years ago, Sgt. David Elahi’s life was cut short while conducting a traffic stop.

David Elahi’s legacy will continue to live on as the city of Sterlington has proclaimed this day as Sgt. David Elahi day.

The Sterlington Police Department along with Mayor Ceaser Velasquez has stepped in to honor Sgt. Elahi by taking in private donations to create a memorial highway sign on Highway 165.

David Elahi’s fiancee’ says this sign will continue to forever live out his legacy as he was loved and known by many.

“It’s amazing and it’s so important for our family seeing him remembered is what we strive. It doesn’t bring him back but it helps so much so we’re really honored,” said Danna Parsley, Elahi’s Fiance.

There hasn’t been an exact date set on when the sign will be put up. We’ll keep you up to date when those details become available.