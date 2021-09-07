The City of Monroe remembers 9/11 20 years later

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Saturday, September 11, 2011, marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and the City of Monroe will honor those who lost their lives in a memorial service.

A ceremony will take place on Saturday at the Bayou Pointe on the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus.

Doors will open at 8:15 AM and the ceremony will begin at 8:46 AM.

Former Congressman Jim McCrery will be the featured speaker and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Police Chief Vic Zordan, and Fire Chief Terry Williams will deliver remarks.

The ceremony is open to the public.