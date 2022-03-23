MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe’s Facebook page, the city has planned a summer job program. The city reported that if you’re ready to work, earn your own money, and valuable job experience this summer, their six-week program and swimming pool division will hire students to work at their six community centers and two community pools.

You can apply at the Community Affairs main office located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., from March 14 through March 25. According to the city, applications are due on March 28, 2022.

For more information call (318)-329-2488 or send an email to eselener.mccoy@ci.monroe.la.us.