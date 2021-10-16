The Children’s Coalition of NELA hosts their 10th annual Hispanic Heritage Family Day in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The cultural event included delicious food, music, door prizes, a petting zoo and a community resource fair.

Many of the local vendors were churches who also helped raise funds for their church activities such as Vacation Bible School. In order to promote the growing number of hispanic families in our community, many representatives were available to provide their services to the community.

“And we just want it to be a fun day where we celebrate with each other, where we feel comfortable and people can learn from each other.” Says Healthy Living Coordinator for Children’s Coalition, Mary Barrios.

“So for us, it’s really where our families can feel celebrated and comfortable today. So, I might just start crying right now, but for me it’s very personal for our families to feel comfortable, and they feel like it is their event, not something they’re coming to but is their event.” Says Barrios.