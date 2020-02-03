The Chiefs won, but who did local fans think would take home the win?

MONROE, LA (2/2/20)– It’s the game every football fan looks forward to. It’s all come to an end and the Kansas City Chiefs have taken the Super Bowl trophy home, but let’s take a look at what locals were saying before the game started.



“There is probably no bigger day in football season than the Super Bowl,” said Sean Williams.

Locals gathered around a screen to watch the 54th Super Bowl championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. With excitement high and expectations anything but low, each fan had their own way to prepare for the big game. Some placing their predictions before the game starts.



“I think it’s going to be a pretty high scoring game because I don’t see San Francisco slowing the ball down like they did earlier in the playoffs. A hundred-yard pass is not going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Joel Clark.



“Yeah, the chiefs. I want to see all my Kansas people happy and they deserve it,” said Arianna Gamboa



“I say Kansas city by 10. Easy money,” said Mkhael Swaidan.



Others wishing Louisiana’s home team made it to the Super Bowl.



“I’m not cheering for anybody because obviously the saints are out, but I do believe the Chiefs will win,” said Sean Willison.



“If we can’t have the saints, I’ll take the chiefs,” said Darby Hollingsworth.

Finally, what better way to spend your birthday than watching the Super Bowl.



(Blows out candle) Happy Super Bowl Sunday,” said Hollingsworth.

Some fans discussed what it would take for one of the teams to take home the championship trophy and call themselves winners.



“Any play can change the course of the game, I mean it’s like that with every game, but it’s intensified with the Super Bowl,” said Clark.



“I guess the deciding factor in the game is going to be just which defense steps up and delivers the most,” said Williams.

One football fan is hoping the Chiefs win so two players can get what they deserve.



“I want Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to get it because they’ve been to the Super Bowl plenty of times but never won it,” said Swaidan.

Another chapter of history was written tonight, 100 years for the NFL and 54 for the Super Bowl. All coming down to the Kansas City Chiefs winning.