The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum reopened just in time to celebrate Memorial Day

MONROE, LA (5/25/20)– The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 stay at home order, and what better day to reopen then when America is celebrating Memorial Day.

“The sacrifices we feel like we are making right now, it makes them seem a little unimportant when you really think about the great sacrifices that have been made for our country,” said Nell Calloway, CEO/ Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Troop 5, located in West Monroe, started the day off by honoring the men and women who died for our county as they played the ceremonial taps.

“It’s just a way for us to remember those people that have just put their lives on line for the sake of keeping our place safe,” said Joshua Shrum, Troop 5.

Museum officials say being able to reopen on a such a big day was amazing. They welcomed veterans, families, kids, and anyone who wanted to pay respects to or learn a little about our history on a day we remember those heroes.

“It’s very important for people to know what people have done in the past to have the luxury that we have now a days in the united states,” said Johnathan Shrum, Troop 5.

A local purple heart Vietnam veteran says it’s important to remember those who we celebrate paid the ultimate price.

“A lot of people talking about “this is free , this is free”. Even freedom isn’t free. Look at all those people in the cemeteries, look at all those people we’ve been fighting for all these years, American soldiers,” said Solomon Ransfer, Vietnam Veteran.

The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum will remain open and follow their normal hours.

They have safety guidelines in place to keep everyone safe while still enjoying American history.